Pendle (PENDLE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $590,359.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $25.23 million and $590,359.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.96 or 0.06583941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.31 or 1.00022288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048873 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

