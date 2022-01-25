PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.82% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $92,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

