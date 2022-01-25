Pentair (PNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. Pentair has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

