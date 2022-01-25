Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.95

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and traded as high as $27.97. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 661 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 242,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

