People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of People’s United Financial worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBCT. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

