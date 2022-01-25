Pepemon Pepeballs Price Tops $36.11 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $505,547.04 and approximately $732.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $36.11 or 0.00097911 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

