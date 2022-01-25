PERI Finance (PERI) Price Down 40.1% This Week

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PERI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

