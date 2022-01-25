Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

