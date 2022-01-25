Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,804 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Perion Network worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,482,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

