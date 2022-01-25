Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 7,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.