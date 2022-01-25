PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PetMed Express by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

