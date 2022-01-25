PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 34,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,410. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

