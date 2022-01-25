PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
PetMed Express stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 34,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,410. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.