PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Up 4.8% After Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price was up 4.8% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 27,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 467,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

