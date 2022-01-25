PetMed Express Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,262 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 1,549 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 34,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 133.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PetMed Express by 38.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

