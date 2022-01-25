PetMed Express Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,262 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 1,549 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 34,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 133.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PetMed Express by 38.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.