Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.66

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.66 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 136.32 ($1.84). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.66), with a volume of 6,941,417 shares.

PFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £640.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Petrofac news, insider Andrea Abt acquired 3,906 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.68 ($6,745.39).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

