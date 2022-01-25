Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.03

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1720357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several analysts have commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,698,957,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,728,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

