Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Up 13.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shares shot up 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.35. 104,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 194,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.28 million and a P/E ratio of -297.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

