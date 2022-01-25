Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

PEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$236,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,374,622.20. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,571,500. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and have sold 174,712 shares worth $1,784,396.

Shares of PEY opened at C$9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.