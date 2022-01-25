PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 125,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.