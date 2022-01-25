Phala Network (PHA) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $66.38 million and $10.02 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006226 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

