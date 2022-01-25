Phantomx Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $54,354.13 and approximately $33.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00243182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002352 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

