Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 16%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares fell 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. 14 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
