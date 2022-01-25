Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 16%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares fell 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. 14 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

