Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,359. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

