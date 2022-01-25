Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Down 31.2% This Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.79 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00017652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

