Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $16,873.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $385,803.30 and approximately $16,873.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002208 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

