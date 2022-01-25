Ping Identity (PING) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – Ping Identity had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Ping Identity had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $28.00.

1/8/2022 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/6/2022 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Ping Identity was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

