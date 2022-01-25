Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

PNW stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

