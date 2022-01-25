Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $29.02. 241,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,253,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,101 shares of company stock worth $13,094,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

