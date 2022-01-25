Piper Sandler Comments on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

WTW opened at $230.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

