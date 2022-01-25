Piper Sandler Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $380.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $90,968,863,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

