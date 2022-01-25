Piper Sandler Trims e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price to $32.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:ELF opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 319.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after buying an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

