Piper Sandler Weighs in on 1st Source Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 278,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

