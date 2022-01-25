Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $133.87 million and $199,605.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00247171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00077886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00094940 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,796,615 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

