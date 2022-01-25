Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,422 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Pitney Bowes worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 363.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

