Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.16. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 16,633 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 216,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.