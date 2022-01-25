Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.16. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 16,633 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 216,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

