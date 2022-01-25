Pizza (PIZZA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $510.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $510,276.11 and approximately $510.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008493 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00065598 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00341280 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

