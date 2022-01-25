Pizza (PIZZA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $503,114.94 and approximately $80.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008189 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00343497 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.