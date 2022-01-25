Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

PAGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,581,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

