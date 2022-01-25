Plasma Finance Price Tops $0.0299 on Major Exchanges (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $85,923.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.10 or 0.06468732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.62 or 0.99860588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

