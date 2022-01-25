PlayDapp Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002208 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $249.04 million and $96.87 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006516 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

