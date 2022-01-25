PlayGame Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,782.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $197,064.56 and $14,782.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

