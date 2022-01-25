PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 15,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,505,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

