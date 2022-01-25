pNetwork Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.11 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $24.92 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,932,920 coins and its circulating supply is 43,063,060 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

