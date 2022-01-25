Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:PPGH opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Poema Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

