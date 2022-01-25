PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

