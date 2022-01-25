Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Polaris worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Polaris by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Polaris by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

