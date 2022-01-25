Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Polaris updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.

PII traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.25. 11,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.93.

Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

