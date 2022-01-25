Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Down to $110.13

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.13, but opened at $102.99. Polaris shares last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 4,637 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Polaris by 9.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Polaris by 5.6% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

