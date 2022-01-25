Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.215-$9.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.93.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

