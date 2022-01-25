Polis Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,649.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $30,649.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

